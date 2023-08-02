Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Daiwa Capital Markets

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

