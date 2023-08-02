Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

