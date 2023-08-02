Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.