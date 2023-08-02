Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 935,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $11,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

