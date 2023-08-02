Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 935,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $11,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Stock Performance
Shares of EXTR opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $28.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extreme Networks
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.