Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

