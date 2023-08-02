Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

