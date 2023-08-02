Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Down 4.3 %

PRFT stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

