Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

