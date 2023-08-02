Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,848 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE CNO opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.