Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $230.79 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $234.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

