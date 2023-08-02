Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.21 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.72.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

