Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Materion Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

