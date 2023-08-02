Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.