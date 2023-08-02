Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

