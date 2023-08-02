Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $16,504,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE TAP opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.82%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.