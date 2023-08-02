Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

