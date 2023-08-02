Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

