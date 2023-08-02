Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.