Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 72.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 167,959 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 40.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

