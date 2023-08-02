Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

