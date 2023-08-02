Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

