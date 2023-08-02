Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

