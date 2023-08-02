Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

