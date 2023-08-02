Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 27,681.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after buying an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Textron by 169.8% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.