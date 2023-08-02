Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

CVCO stock opened at $290.84 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

