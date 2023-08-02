Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $70.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

