Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 129.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 366,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

