Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 212.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.