Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

