Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

