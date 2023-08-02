Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.58 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

