Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

