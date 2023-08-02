Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

VRRM opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

