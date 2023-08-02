Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.