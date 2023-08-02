Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRC opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

