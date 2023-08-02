Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNF opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

