Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,139 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,074 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.1 %

AAL stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.