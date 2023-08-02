Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

