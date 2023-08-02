Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Innospec by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Innospec by 846.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Innospec by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Innospec by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

