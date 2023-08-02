Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

