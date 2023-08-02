Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,460,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.