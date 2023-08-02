Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 22,752 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.