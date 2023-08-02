Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Integer by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer Stock Performance

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

