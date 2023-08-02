Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

