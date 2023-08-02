Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

