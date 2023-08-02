Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Matson by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,459,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

