Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,317 shares of company stock worth $252,722. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

