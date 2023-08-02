Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its position in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

