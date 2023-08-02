Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.83.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,070,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

