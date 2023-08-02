Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

